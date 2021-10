Welcome, October! Fall in Ohio is similar to here - glorious but with a touch of foreboding. We all know Jack Frost will soon be nipping at our nose. But for now, leaves are golden. The sky? Deep blue. The air? Crispy. Savory soups bubble on the stove. Sandals are packed away. Boots are ready for walking.

Before snow tires need to be mounted, let's go for a spin on a lonesome country road in Ohio! Red barns ...