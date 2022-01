And please don't try to rewrite the past either!

There's a good chance that you're worried, right now, about what 2022 has in store for you. Many of us are worried about what the future holds, which makes this a good time to remember what a strange emotion worry is. It creates anxiety and anxiety tends to stifle and limit your life and actions. This article comes to you from an ace worrier whose headmaster once told her: "Instead of worrying about your exam results, put your hands in ...