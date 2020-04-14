Businesses empty and museums are closed always to Corvid and hard rules exposed missing all friends and having time out These are a few things I worry about



When the tour ends when the people leave Then I'm feeling sad I simply remember my wonderful guests And hope soon for more requests



Coffee and cake and crisp apple strudels Wine, beer & pretzels and schnitzel with noodles chocolate and candy that lifts our moods These are a few of my favorite foods



When the sun shines when the flowers bloom Then I'm feeling glad I simply remember my wonderful guests And hope soon for more requests



Interested people that love to explore Me as a guide to explain them some more Statues & churches and mountains so high These are a few things I love, you'll see why



When the travel starts when the people come Then I'm feeling strong I simply remember that times will be good And welcome them back to my neighborhood

Michaela Muhr

5026 Salzburg

Quelle: SN