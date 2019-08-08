Weltkatzentag: Eine Ode an die Samtpfoten

Von Charlie Schmidts Keyboard Katze bis Grumpy Cat - sie haben das Internet und somit die Herzen der Social-Media-Nutzer erobert. Warum das Netz vor Katzenfotos- und Videos überquillt und wieso wir so süchtig danach geworden sind, erklären die SN am heutigen Weltkatzentag.
Sie sind flauschig, witzig und haben ihren eigenen Willen: Katzen. Jeder vierte österreichische Haushalt beherbergt eine Katze, das macht insgesamt 1,5 Millionen Tiere. Fasziniert ist der Mensch schon seit dem alten Ägypten von den felligen Vierbeinern. Auch das Internet ist mittlerweile voll mit lustigen Fotos und Videos von Katzen.
Eine der berühmtesten Katzen ist die Keyboard Katze von Charlie Schmidt. Das Video stammt aus dem Jahr 1984 - die Vorliebe für unterhaltsame Katzenvideos ist also kein neues Phänomen.
Mit der kommerziellen Nutzung von Plattformen wie Youtube, Vimeo oder MyVideo verbreitet sich das tierische Bildmaterial wie ein Lauffeuer. Einige der Tiere wurden so berühmt, dass sie eigene Profile auf Facebook, Youtube und Co. erhielten. Ein richtiger Hype entstand vor allem um "Grumpy Cat". Durch eine seltene Gesichtslähmung wurde die grimmig schauende Katze weltweit berühmt. Die wahrscheinlich populärste Katze der Welt starb erst im Mai diesen Jahres.
Bei all den Katzenfotos haben sich richtige Genres und Kategorien entwickelt. Die sogenannten "Hover Cats", also schwebende Katzen, sowie das "Catbearding" (das Gesicht seiner Katze als Bart zu inszenieren) waren Trends, die in Erinnerung blieben.
Fest steht: Manche Social-Media-Nutzer investieren einen Teil ihres Tages, um sich Katzen im Internet anzusehen. Da kann es schon mal leicht passieren, dass man die Zeit vergisst.
Aber wieso wird man so süchtig nach all dem "Cat-Content"? Die Antwort ist ganz einfach: Kindchenschema. Das menschliche Gehirn fühlt sich von runden Gesichtsformen, großen Augen und kleinen Stupsnasen angesprochen. Besonders stark ist dieser Effekt bei Tierbabys.
Laut Medien rufen Fotos von Katzen ähnliche Glücksgefühle hervor wie der Konsum von Kokain. Am stärksten sei diese Wirkung bei Frauen zwischen 19 und 26 Jahren. Das Internet zeigt aber: Katzen haben es auch Männern angetan.
Für richtige Samtpfoten-Experten: Hier das SN-KatzenquizQuelle: SN
Kommentare