Ski-Star Shiffrin singt für Helfer im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus

Amerikanerin hat selbst geschriebenes Lied veröffentlicht.

Neben dem Wintersport sind Gitarrespielen und Singen die Leidenschaften von Ski-Star Mikaela Shiffrin. In der Coronakrise hat die 25-jährige US-Amerikanerin nun einen Song geschrieben, den sie all den Helfern widmete im Kampf gegen die Pandemie wie Ärzten und Krankenschwestern, Polizisten, Feuerwehrleuten und Soldaten.

In dem in den Sozialen Netzwerken veröffentlichten Lied singt Shiffrin unter anderem: "Wir wollen euch danken und euch all unsere Liebe schicken, obwohl wir wissen, dass das in diesen Zeiten nicht genug ist. Wir sind bei euch, auch wenn wir getrennt sind. Wir werden eure gebrochenen Herzen heilen. Wir halten euch ganz fest. Zusammen schaffen wir das. Wir sind bei euch, stehen Seite an Seite und geben Liebe und Kraft zu kämpfen."

Shiffrin hatte Anfang Februar einen persönlichen Schicksalsschlag erlebt, als ihr Vater nach einem häuslichen Unfall starb. Ihre Trauer verarbeitete sie teils mit Einträgen in den Sozialen Medien. Weil sie wegen des Trauerfalls auf etliche Rennen im Weltcup verzichtete, konnte sie die Weltcup-Gesamtwertung nicht erfolgreich verteidigen, die große Kugel ging an die Italienerin Federica Brignone.

