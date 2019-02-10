Shiffrin kontert Vonn: "Ich bin ICH, und niemand anderer"

Mit einer langen Instagram-Predigt hat Ski-Star Mikaela Shiffrin auf ihre US-Landsfrau Lindsey Vonn und andere reagiert, die Unverständnis über ihr WM-Programm geäußert hatten.

"So etwas wie einen leichten Sieg gibt es nicht", schrieb die Super-G-Weltmeisterin. Es sei klar, dass viele ihren Weg nicht verstünden, "aber das ist komplett in Ordnung für mich, denn ich bin ICH, und niemand anderer".

Nach dem Gewinn von Super-G-Gold in der vergangenen Woche hatte Shiffrin ihren Verzicht auf die Alpine Kombination erklärt, in der sie neben der späteren Siegerin Wendy Holdener aus der Schweiz die Favoritin gewesen wäre.

Speed-Spezialistin Vonn meinte anschließend, sie verstehe diese Entscheidung nicht, da sie selbst jedes Rennen fahren würde, das für sie möglich sei. "Sie hätte eine Medaille in jeder einzelnen Disziplin gewinnen können", sagte Vonn gegenüber Medienvertretern.

Sie fühle sich deswegen zwar geschmeichelt, schrieb Shiffrin am Samstagabend, versicherte aber, dass keiner ihrer Siege "leicht" gewesen sei. "Jeder hat Gold im Visier, wenn also jemand denkt, ich könnte herkommen und mit vier oder fünf Medaillen davontanzen, wäre das eine wilde Fehleinschätzung und wirklich respektlos" gegenüber den anderen Athletinnen.

Ihr Ziel sei es zudem nie gewesen, die Rekorde für die meisten Weltcup-Siege, die meisten Weltcup-Punkte oder die meisten Medaillen bei Weltmeisterschaften zu brechen.

"Ich habe weder den Slalom- und RTL-Titel in dieser Saison in der Tasche, noch habe ich Slalom- oder RTL-Medaillen in der Tasche", erklärte die Weltcup-Gesamtführende, die auch auf die Damen-Abfahrt am Sonntag verzichtete.

Die Leute würden von außen "die Rekorde und Statistiken" sehen. "Aber wie ich gesagt habe, nehmen diese Zahlen dem Sport den menschlichen Aspekt und das, was jeder Athlet zu erreichen versucht."

Mit ihren 23 Jahren "bin ich noch immer dabei, mein volles Potenzial und meine Grenzen zu begreifen. Aber ich habe definitiv gelernt, dass ich mir meine Erwartungen und Ziele nicht von Überheblichkeit diktieren lasse".

Für Shiffrin sei der Sport eine Mischung "aus Arbeit, Training, Spaß, Kummer, Motivation, Lachen, Stress, schlaflosen Nächten, Triumph, Schmerzen, Zweifeln" und zahlreichen anderen Elementen, "und hin und wieder ein paar Rennen".

