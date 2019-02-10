Shiffrin kontert Vonn: "Ich bin ICH, und niemand anderer"

Mit einer langen Instagram-Predigt hat Ski-Star Mikaela Shiffrin auf ihre US-Landsfrau Lindsey Vonn und andere reagiert, die Unverständnis über ihr WM-Programm geäußert hatten.
"So etwas wie einen leichten Sieg gibt es nicht", schrieb die Super-G-Weltmeisterin. Es sei klar, dass viele ihren Weg nicht verstünden, "aber das ist komplett in Ordnung für mich, denn ich bin ICH, und niemand anderer".
Nach dem Gewinn von Super-G-Gold in der vergangenen Woche hatte Shiffrin ihren Verzicht auf die Alpine Kombination erklärt, in der sie neben der späteren Siegerin Wendy Holdener aus der Schweiz die Favoritin gewesen wäre.
Speed-Spezialistin Vonn meinte anschließend, sie verstehe diese Entscheidung nicht, da sie selbst jedes Rennen fahren würde, das für sie möglich sei. "Sie hätte eine Medaille in jeder einzelnen Disziplin gewinnen können", sagte Vonn gegenüber Medienvertretern.
Sie fühle sich deswegen zwar geschmeichelt, schrieb Shiffrin am Samstagabend, versicherte aber, dass keiner ihrer Siege "leicht" gewesen sei. "Jeder hat Gold im Visier, wenn also jemand denkt, ich könnte herkommen und mit vier oder fünf Medaillen davontanzen, wäre das eine wilde Fehleinschätzung und wirklich respektlos" gegenüber den anderen Athletinnen.
View this post on Instagram
I have to say, I’m flattered by some recent comments by Bode and Lindsey saying that they think I would have been a contender in 5 events this World Champs. However, as the one who has been trying to race in every discipline this season, and who has won in 5 disciplines this season alone, I can tell you that not a single one of those wins was “easy”. There is no such thing as an easy win. From the outside, people see the records and stats. As I have said, those numbers dehumanize the sport and what every athlete is trying to achieve. What I see is an enormous mixture of work, training, joy, heartache, motivation, laughs, stress, sleepless nights, triumph, pain, doubt, certainty, more doubt, more work, more training, surprises, delayed flights, canceled flights, lost luggage, long drives through the night, expense, more work, adventure, and some races mixed in there. I don’t have the Slalom and GS season titles in the bag, and I don’t have the Slalom or GS World Champs medals in the bag either. The girls are competitive and it’s a fight, every single race. Everyone has their sights set on gold, so to think that I could come in and waltz away with 4 or 5 medals would be a wild miscalculation and honestly disrespectful to the talent and ability of the other athletes, and how much work they have also put into their skiing. At 23, I’m still understanding my full potential as well as my limitations. But I have definitely learned not to let hubris dictate my expectations and goals. My goal has never been to break records for most WC wins, points or most medals at World Champs. My goal is to be a true contender every time I step into the start, and to have the kind of longevity in my career that will allow me to look back when all is said and done and say that – for a vast majority of the duration of my career – I was able to compete and fight for that top step rather than being sidelined by getting burnt out or injured from pushing beyond my capacity. It is clear to me that many believe I am approaching my career in a way that nobody has before, and people don’t really understand it. But you know what?! That is completely fine by me, because I am ME, and no one else.
Ihr Ziel sei es zudem nie gewesen, die Rekorde für die meisten Weltcup-Siege, die meisten Weltcup-Punkte oder die meisten Medaillen bei Weltmeisterschaften zu brechen.
"Ich habe weder den Slalom- und RTL-Titel in dieser Saison in der Tasche, noch habe ich Slalom- oder RTL-Medaillen in der Tasche", erklärte die Weltcup-Gesamtführende, die auch auf die Damen-Abfahrt am Sonntag verzichtete.
Die Leute würden von außen "die Rekorde und Statistiken" sehen. "Aber wie ich gesagt habe, nehmen diese Zahlen dem Sport den menschlichen Aspekt und das, was jeder Athlet zu erreichen versucht."
Mit ihren 23 Jahren "bin ich noch immer dabei, mein volles Potenzial und meine Grenzen zu begreifen. Aber ich habe definitiv gelernt, dass ich mir meine Erwartungen und Ziele nicht von Überheblichkeit diktieren lasse".
Für Shiffrin sei der Sport eine Mischung "aus Arbeit, Training, Spaß, Kummer, Motivation, Lachen, Stress, schlaflosen Nächten, Triumph, Schmerzen, Zweifeln" und zahlreichen anderen Elementen, "und hin und wieder ein paar Rennen".Quelle: APA
Kommentare