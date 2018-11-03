immo-logo

Agony and Ecstasy of Football

When tragedy hit Leicester City FootballClub last week, a fairytale came to an end.

I must say that I am not really a football fan and don't usually watch it on television. But when Leicester City, the city where I was born and raised, won the Premier League title, in 2016, I was over the moon. The newspapers were reporting it as one of the greatest sporting stories of all time. The team had almost been relegated the previous season and the bookmakers put their chances of winning to 5,000-1 - meaning for every £1 that was bet, you could have won £5,000. That was definitely a missed chance, but no one expected them to win. With Claudio Ranieri as their trainer, the Foxes, as they are known, achieved what most people thought was impossible and football fans from all over the world were flabbergasted.

