Austria - A Great Place to Live

Sometimes, we have to visit other countries to realise how lucky we are to be living in Austria.

I love living in Austria and feel privileged to be able to do so. I love the people, the scenery, the healthcare system and most of all the feeling of safety - which none of us should take for granted. When I am walking through the streets of Salzburg, it never crosses my mind that a crazed terrorist could drive a car into a crowd of people - trying to kill and maim as many as possible, as has just happened, yet again, in Westminster. When I walked past the Salzburg Festival Hall, last Wednesday, there were hundreds of people in the Hofstallgasse - but the police had everything under control. I had to smile when looking at the bollards that were put in place to stop locals and tourists driving into the city. We were all so against them being installed as they cost a fortune and kept breaking down. They were put there long before terrorists started to use cars and vans as a weapon of choice and now we are grateful to have them. Other countries have contacted Austria for advice about the best way to install bollards. Yes, we live in a very safe country and now we have the confirmation.