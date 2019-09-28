Immobilien

Karriere

Autumn Leaves

Autorenbild

The title of this column refers to Nat King Cole's song, which may not be familiar to all of you, but people of a certain age will certainly remember it. For young people it is probably a soppy love song. ...

7 Tage lang kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Ihr 7-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen. Lesen Sie weitere 3 Monate um 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Mehr Infos

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Aufgerufen am 28.09.2019 um 12:06 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/test-your-english/autumn-leaves-76792408

person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen