Banksy, the secretive street artist, turns the art world upside-down at Sotheby's.

In a world where a painting can be sold at $157 million, as was the Italian artist, Amedeo Modiglian's "Nu couché" in June this year, or a messy, unmade bed can be sold for £2.5 million, as was Tracy Emin's "My Bed" in 2014 - you would think that the art world could not shock us anymore. Then Banksy strikes again.