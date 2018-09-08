immo-logo

Disown Your Phone . . .

Do you think that you could do without social media for a whole month? I don't think I could.

Well, we have had a "Dry January" - when many people gave up alcohol for the whole month of January - and a "Stoptober" when the same applied to smoking - for the month of October. Now the Royal Society for Public Health, in Britain, is calling on us all to have a "Scroll Free September". Starting from 1 September, 2000 volunteers have officially pledged to quit using the "Big 5" on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube. The organisers of this campaign are hoping that hundreds of thousands of people across the UK will follow suit. Some will give up completely, others will cut down on using social media and some have said that they will try doing without it in the evening - to be able to switch off before going to bed. Would you be able to do it?

