The British World Cup Skier!

Usually, when I speak to my Austrian friends about British skiers, the first name that springs to mind is "Eddie the Eagle". Now, just to jog your memory, "Eddie the Eagle" became famous in 1988, when he became the first British competitor, since 1929, to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping, in Calgary. He finished 73rd out of 73 competitors, in the 70m and 90m events, and brought some humour into the world of skiing. However, some people criticised "Eddie the Eagle" for not taking the sport seriously. "Eddie the Eagle" went on to become the British ski jumping record holder. He also holds a stunt jumping world record, after jumping over six buses. His real name is Michael Edwards - no relation.

