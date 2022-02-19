Immobilien

Karriere

A Charming Way to Fly? You Bet!

Let's focus first on Groundhog's Day and then move on to interplanetary space travel for you and me.

Autorenbild

My original plan was to write a column based on Groundhog's Day (beginning of February) and then move on to general animal survival strategies in winter. Somehow, things became more complicated!

First, a focus on one of my absolute favorite American customs: Groundhog's Day - so as not to neglect this nonsensical celebration taking place annually in Punxsutawney, PA. Punxsutawney is not some fantasy venue but rather a real, true town of 6,000 inhabitants. It boasts a mayor, ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,90 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 19.02.2022 um 12:06 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/a-charming-way-to-fly-you-bet-117077197

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen