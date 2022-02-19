A Charming Way to Fly? You Bet!

Let's focus first on Groundhog's Day and then move on to interplanetary space travel for you and me.

My original plan was to write a column based on Groundhog's Day (beginning of February) and then move on to general animal survival strategies in winter. Somehow, things became more complicated!

First, a focus on one of my absolute favorite American customs: Groundhog's Day - so as not to neglect this nonsensical celebration taking place annually in Punxsutawney, PA. Punxsutawney is not some fantasy venue but rather a real, true town of 6,000 inhabitants. It boasts a mayor, ...