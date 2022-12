Eight days to go before Christmas. Time to remember Christmases past.

I cannot help but remember how easy Christmas was as a child. We did not have that much money, so our presents to Mum and Dad where mostly self-made things or so-called promise notes in which we took an oath to help Mum with household chores and dad with carrying stuff or taking the rubbish out. All this nostalgia inspired me to write this column about how we went about Christmas in the Darmanin family many years ago …

