I was recently chatting about tombstones with a friend of mine in Malta. Being both totally addicted to black humour, we were talking about what we would want to have written on ours. I won this silly contest with this epitaph: "I could not procrastinate about this.” The second place went to "Do not step on the grass!”

Seriously though, when we are young, we do not think so much about our departure from this world, but as ...