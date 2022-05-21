Immobilien

Karriere

And Just Like That … It Is Over!

Six months of preparation, three months of rehearsals, countless setbacks for four evening performances. Art is a matter of passion.

Autorenbild

Well, it is over! Sadly over, some would say, but I am thankful that the English Drama Group's annual production is over, because it was particularly difficult this year to put something on stage. What with almost weekly changing Covid measures, rehearsing with masks on, testing for the virus, still getting some infections in the cast who had to absent themselves from rehearsals due to quarantine and the biggest question of all: would we be allowed to perform? There was ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,90 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 21.05.2022 um 12:05 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/and-just-like-that-it-is-over-121519171

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen