And Just Like That … It Is Over!

Six months of preparation, three months of rehearsals, countless setbacks for four evening performances. Art is a matter of passion.

Well, it is over! Sadly over, some would say, but I am thankful that the English Drama Group's annual production is over, because it was particularly difficult this year to put something on stage. What with almost weekly changing Covid measures, rehearsing with masks on, testing for the virus, still getting some infections in the cast who had to absent themselves from rehearsals due to quarantine and the biggest question of all: would we be allowed to perform? There was ...