Can pranksters, Easter and precipitation all connect this month?

April's so laden with glorious things, I'm sure we should all be as happy as kings. Had you heard that saying prior to reading this column? Probably not, because I just made it up! In truth, April hosts some wonderful moments this year. First up was April Fools' Day. In the Poor Robin's Almanac (1790), we can read: The first of April, some do say, is set apart for All Fools' Day. But why the people call it so, nor ...