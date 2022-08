They say you can never go home.

One of my most beloved authors of all time is Bill Bryson, US/UK citizen whose books continue to entertain zillions of readers. In 1999, Bryson came out with a book called "Notes from a Big Country”. This was the title in Britain; in the States, it was called "I'm a Stranger Here Myself”. The text is a conglomeration of columns written for a British paper, reflecting in the most hilarious manner on various aspects of repatriation. You see, Bryson - ...