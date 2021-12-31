Bang! Boom! Fizzle!

Fire in the sky and smoke down below. New Year will start with usual fireworks.

Well, here we are on the eve of a new year, wondering if next year is going to be better than this one. What with Omicron, lockdowns, demonstrations in front of hospitals (deplorable!), a sagging number of vaccinations it is enough to make one's hair stand on end, but personally I think next year can only get better for yours truly.

I am glad to see 2021 out. This was another year without a stage production from the ...