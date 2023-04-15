SN.AT / Kolumne / The English Column / English Column

Beware the Ides of March!

The soothsayer in Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar” got that right. Do not trust the weather in March!

Michael Darmanin

So, there we were around the middle of March putting on polo shirts or T-shirts, because the sun was shining and it was unusually warm. People at the dog park were so happy that they could shed those bulky winter jackets and I was seriously considering wearing a mask again which had proved so effective against pollen during the pandemic. We all thought that the worst of winter was over and I naively went about looking for petunias and geraniums ...

