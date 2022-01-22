Change Is Good

Be a language optimist! Enjoy how English is evolving.

There was once a delightful woman in my English classes who served as a role model to all of us for a multitude of reasons. Perseverance was one strong trait that I associate with her now. She was certainly not one to give up on anything - from acquiring challenging vocabulary words to making difficult people feel good. She was known to be a hard worker and, although scarred by tragedy, she persevered. She was generous - sometimes treating ...