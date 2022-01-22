Immobilien

Karriere

Change Is Good

Be a language optimist! Enjoy how English is evolving.

Autorenbild

There was once a delightful woman in my English classes who served as a role model to all of us for a multitude of reasons. Perseverance was one strong trait that I associate with her now. She was certainly not one to give up on anything - from acquiring challenging vocabulary words to making difficult people feel good. She was known to be a hard worker and, although scarred by tragedy, she persevered. She was generous - sometimes treating ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,90 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 22.01.2022 um 12:07 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/change-is-good-115676116

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen