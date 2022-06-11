Congratulations, Graduates!

George C. Marshall took less than eleven minutes, 75 years ago.

June is the month of graduation or so-called commencement ceremonies. A graduation ceremony takes place when you finish one school and move on to another, or when you complete school and enter the "working world”. These occasions tend to begin small and gradually morph into bombastic events over time.

In rural Ohio, kids "graduate” from nursery school at the tender age of five. What could make a parent's heart swell with greater pride than seeing his or her ...