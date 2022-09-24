Immobilien

Karriere

Finally King!

With the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her son immediately succeeded to the throne. Will the monarchy change and what else has to change?

Autorenbild

When I was born in the mid-1960s, the Queen had already been on the throne for more than a decade and had already visited Malta multiple times. My mother, who was very politically active, was presented to her on one such visit by the Maltese prime minister George Borg Olivier (who eventually brought us independence in 1964). We became a republic in 1974, so the Queen was technically my head of state for a short while. Not that I noticed ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,90 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 24.09.2022 um 12:07 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/finally-king-127328452

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen