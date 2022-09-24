Finally King!

With the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her son immediately succeeded to the throne. Will the monarchy change and what else has to change?

When I was born in the mid-1960s, the Queen had already been on the throne for more than a decade and had already visited Malta multiple times. My mother, who was very politically active, was presented to her on one such visit by the Maltese prime minister George Borg Olivier (who eventually brought us independence in 1964). We became a republic in 1974, so the Queen was technically my head of state for a short while. Not that I noticed ...