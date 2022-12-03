Hit Me, Baby, One More Time!

People seem to flock to self-punishing events for fun. It could be a solution for Gaissau!

It is Krampus time again! Be ready to get whacked and bruised if you have not been good! Seriously though, when I first came to Austria, I did not know what to make of this tradition. I could understand the Catholic undertones of being judged for one's behaviour by being rewarded or punished, because I was educated in Catholic schools. The nuns at primary school believed very firmly in this and one was often given a whack with the ruler ...