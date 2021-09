Resistentialism or the hostility of "things”

Have you noticed that when you drop a small object such as an earring or a cuff-link, it will have slipped into the most inaccessible place, making retrieval extremely difficult, if not impossible? In despair, you reach for the vacuum cleaner to suck the lost item out of its hiding place. And then you have the delightful task of sifting through the dust bag to retrieve it.

Have you ever been annoyed by the tendency of a garden ...