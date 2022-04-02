Lighthouse Beams

Bright spots at sea - the lighthouses encircling the British coastline.

Red, white or candy-striped, waves foaming at their base or perched high up on a cliff, lighthouses are so handsome that it's easy to forget why they were built. Their reassuringbeams have saved many seamen's lives, warning them of treacherous rocks and submerged reefs before guiding them safely into harbour.

According to the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), 207 beacons surround craggy Scottish shores. Trinity House, founded in 1514, whose current "master” is HRH Princess Anne, manages the 60 ...