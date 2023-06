Once exclusive hunting grounds, they are now open to everybody!

Sitting on a comfortable deckchair in the shade of a giant horse-chestnut tree, the man said,"We Londoners don't take our splendid parks for granted, you know? When it's fine, I come here to eat my lunch. This green is great for my eyes, a rest after a morning staring at a computer screen. I enjoy the wildlife too. Just look at that cheeky chap there!” He pointed to a squirrel making off with the remainder of his sandwich.

...