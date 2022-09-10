Loud and Not Private

Mobile phones and the internet are a blessing but sometimes also a curse. High time to switch everything off!

I was recently sitting quite peacefully in a restaurant, enjoying some excellent food, when all of a sudden at one of the neighbouring tables a mobile phone started ringing. The jingle was a deafening heavy-metal version of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Ouverture”. I nearly jumped in my seat at the noise, but that was not the end of it! The owner of the phone proceeded to answer the call right there in a very loud voice talking about business details and his ...