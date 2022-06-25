Mad, Not Bad, Eccentricity

Quirky or weird, Britain's clubs and associations are a way of life.

Can you think of anything more therapeutic than lying on your back in a summer meadow, gazing up at the clouds? Depending on the wind, they race or float slowly by, looking like dragons, whales, mountain ranges or even famous people. It all depends on your imagination. If you are a member of the Cloud Appreciation Society (CAS), the sky is the limit.

CAS founder, Gavin Pretor-Pinney, thought bright blue cloudless skies boring and preferred constantly changing cotton ...