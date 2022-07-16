Multilingual Craziness!

Speaking many languages is fine until you start getting older and mixing them up! Not quite batty yet but almost there!

As you might know by now, I can speak, read and write in several languages thanks to a rigorous classical education in a Jesuit college. This has been advantageous and has smoothened possibly strenuous paths in my life. Being able to explain in fluent English to a British officer at passport control in Heathrow that I had no intention of exchanging the sunny weather of my home island for British overcast and dreary skies was one such moment (ironically, I ...