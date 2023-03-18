Life can be pretty weird. As we were going into carnival mode, where fun and humour are almost institutionalized and you are sometimes forced to be merry, a small bit of news made the headlines and the whole world cracked up. An artefact dug up in Northumberland in 1992 is now considered to be a real-life-sized dildo and not, as formerly catalogued, a darning tool or a pestle! Now, if you look at a photo of it, you may understand ...
English Column
No Sex, Please! We're British.
It sounds like a skit from Monty Python but it is not. A 2,000-year-old dildo was not recognized as such in Northumberland.