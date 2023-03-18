No Sex, Please! We're British.

It sounds like a skit from Monty Python but it is not. A 2,000-year-old dildo was not recognized as such in Northumberland.

Life can be pretty weird. As we were going into carnival mode, where fun and humour are almost institutionalized and you are sometimes forced to be merry, a small bit of news made the headlines and the whole world cracked up. An artefact dug up in Northumberland in 1992 is now considered to be a real-life-sized dildo and not, as formerly catalogued, a darning tool or a pestle! Now, if you look at a photo of it, you may understand ...