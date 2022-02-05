Immobilien

Karriere

Playing Cards

Everybody wins at cardgames - sometime - even little children!

Autorenbild

My parents were fussy about their playing cards. At their habitual Sunday afternoon canasta parties, which they hosted in London for card lovers like themselves, the decks had to be perfectly smooth. Each card was glossy and supple, each back identical to the next. When shuffled, they slipped off each other with a "shush” sound, then they clacked, like castanets. They were kept in leather boxes, with thin wooden dividers and fitted lids. Those boxes spent the week in a ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,90 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 05.02.2022 um 12:10 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/playing-cards-116346571

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen