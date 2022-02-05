Everybody wins at cardgames - sometime - even little children!

My parents were fussy about their playing cards. At their habitual Sunday afternoon canasta parties, which they hosted in London for card lovers like themselves, the decks had to be perfectly smooth. Each card was glossy and supple, each back identical to the next. When shuffled, they slipped off each other with a "shush” sound, then they clacked, like castanets. They were kept in leather boxes, with thin wooden dividers and fitted lids. Those boxes spent the week in a ...