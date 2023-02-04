Rain, Snakes and Saint Paul

How St. Paul came to Malta and saved people from venomous snakes and the devil! Or did he?

February is a dreary month in Malta. This is often the time when the temperature drops to its lowest level (around 4 °C). January and February are considered the rainy months on the islands and the wind is uncomfortably chilly and turns the sea into a raging mass, battering itself against the rocky coasts and making the sandy beaches look smaller as sand is sucked out to sea. To offset this dreariness, the semi-arid islands turn almost as green as ...