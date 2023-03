There are 9 parties in the next regional election now. I am running for office!

Looking at the range of political parties running to be elected for the next legislature, it occurred to me that there is room for one more. After considerable deliberation I have decided to enter the fray by founding the Austrian Promises Party. Yes, that's right! We will promise you anything and everything if you vote for my party. Here are some points from the APP's political programme.

First of all, we are going to make kindergarten free. Parents ...