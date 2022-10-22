Running Round in Circles (1)

If you need something official in Austria, you had better put on your jogging shoes!

I'm pretty sure that most of you have come into contact with that gigantic Austrian beast that devours your time and patience. No, I'm not talking about politics this time. What I am referring to is the amount of bureaucracy that invades our lives and makes us take days off work to deal with what should be a matter of minutes. It seems like the state makes us leap through hula hoops hoping that whatever our need is, it will ...