In December 2022, Tirana (Albania) hosted a summit meeting that had everyone in a tizzy. Leaders from all 27 EU members descended upon the city to meet with colleagues from the Western Balkans. The excitement leading up to the occasion was palpable! Roads were closed; security people prowled the streets. Hotels and restaurants jacked up prices. The Ministry of Education became involved - should schools be closed on that awesome day? It was the very first time such an event ...
English Column
Setting Free the (Albanian) Bear
Did you know that we have a best-ager ex-Albanian bear now enjoying life in Lower Austria?