Sharing is Caring

New cycling laws may be a step forward but new rights should come with added responsibilities. In any case, everyone should keep their eyes open!

I was a bit apprehensive about writing this column as it might cause a shitstorm from cyclists, but two separate incidents, which happened in a week, convinced me that I had to put pen to paper.

On a Monday evening, at around 9.00 p.m., I was waiting to pick up my friend (and excellent proofreader!) from the Schallmoos side of the train station. I was parked by the kerb when a cyclist overtook me. He had no lights, ...