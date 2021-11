How many more days?

The countdown is uponus - to Christmas, that is! What better way to mark the days than with an advent calendar? There certainly are enough variations on the market. Before we check them out, let's catch up on their holiday history.

The first advent calendars were mass-produced in Munich in the early 1900s. They primarily featured a manger scene or depictions of children in a winter wonderland. Some were adorned with glitter. These calendars had 24 numbered doors, ...