On a pleasant English summer day, you can often hear, in the distance, the gentle drone of motor-mowers in parks and gardens, trimming the lawns for which the country is famous. Our Shropshire neighbour kept his lawn in perfect condition, mowing it very short once a week and leaving the grass cuttings as mulch on the lawn. He used a traditional, heavy, dark-green mower whose well-oiled motor almost purred. I used to snooze on our side of the hedge between ...