Does it matter? A good sense of direction helps!

Do you get lost at the Europark trying to find your way from one end to another? Is searching for your home on a map like looking for a needle in a haystack? Does a simple grocery-shopping trip take extra long because you end up going off course in the aisles? Do you enter a new city with a feeling of dread, uncertain about finding your way back to your hotel? Well, join the club! "What club?”, you may ask. ...