Winter in Scotland is Great

"There are two seasons in Scotland: June and Winter”, Glaswegian comedian Billy Connolly's memorable quip has now become a classic statement about his beloved homeland, Scotland. It is a slight exaggeration of course but contains some grains of truth! But you'll get a warm welcome there as the Scots like visitors who don't mind their rough northerly winter weather.

Scottish weather is changeable, all year round. The day starts beautifully sunny, then suddenly a hailstorm thrashes overhead, but ...