Some crossed wires.

We were just finishing breakfast when the phone rang. "I'll get it, I'm expecting a call!”, and I rushed to pick up the phone. It was still resting on the docking station, after charging overnight. Yes, we are old-fashioned, still using a landline phone.

"Is that the Posh Poodle Parlour? I want to bring my dog for a trim tomorrow. Can you fit him in?” "I'm sorry”, I replied, "but this is a private home not a pooch ...