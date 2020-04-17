kleinePauseMozart: "Das Veilchen" als Videogruß

Ägyptische Sopranistin Fatma Said kann das Salzburger Konzert nicht geben. Trotzdem singt sie zwei Lieder vor.

Die ägyptische Sopranistin Fatma Said hat in Salzburg, zuletzt in der spektakulären La Fura dels Baus-Produktion "Thamos, König in Ägypten" bei der Mozartwoche 2019 in der Hauptrolle als Tharsis brilliert. Ihr Konzert am 17. April 2020 im Wiener Saal "Suleika - ein europäisch-arabischer Liederabend" muss auf Grund der Corona-Pandemie verschoben werden. Ein Ersatz-Termin wird noch bekannt geben.



Fatma Said sendet nun einen musikalischen Videogruß für unsere Online-Aktion #kleinePauseMozart. Dabei verratet sie auch, wie es sich anfühlt, wenn sie Lieder von Mozart singt.



"Singing Mozart has always brought a mix of challenge and excitement along my musical journey. I feel that a good Mozart singer makes it all seem so easy, like a piece of cake! In reality, there is an immense amount of work that goes into the performance - it's an art for a singer to make it look effortless. I love singing Mozart because he's a teacher for the voice, in technique and interpretation, and I feel that I take what I learn from his music to all kinds of repertoire. It's my wish to do him justice whenever I sing his music!"



Begleitet wird die Sopranistin am Klavier von Malcolm Martineau, mit dem Sie auch das Konzert bei uns im Wiener Saal gespielt hätte. Fatma Said singt Mozarts Lieder "Das Veilchen" und "Als Luise die Briefe ihres ungetreuen Liebhabers verbrannte".

Quelle: SN