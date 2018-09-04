immo-logo

Mary Alp - hier gibt es etwas gratis!

Ich öffne das Kuvert. Was ist da drinnen? Und dann lache ich laut los.

Autorenbild
SN/sn

"Friara homs zu de Oima, oiso zu de Bewohner vo Maria Alm, oafoch d'Oima gsougt. But it seems, a change is
gonna happen.

Generations of the Aborigines from Mary Alp on the Stony Sea (Maria Alm am Steinernen Meer) have spoken in a very local slang. Des hoaßt: Seit oiwei eigentlich scho homb die Eingeborenen a da Oim Pinzgarisch gredt. Wia mia ondan Pinzgaua hoit a. But now, they try to switch their language from the real original Pinzgarisch into English. Oh my Blessed Virgin Mary, they really gonna do it! Heilige Maria, se tan des echt!"

