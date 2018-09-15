A Disaster Waiting to Happen

With only 195 days to go until Brexit, there are still more questions than answers.

I am in England at the moment and, in my opinion, there is really only ONE positive thing about Brexit and that is that the newspapers always have something to write about. It doesn't matter which one you buy, there are pages and pages written about this madness when Britain leaves the European Union, and you can tell, just by reading the headline, if the newspaper is for or against Brexit. Unlike two years ago, just before the referendum, when hardly anything was written about the consequences of such an enormous decision.