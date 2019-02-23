Jihadi Fighters and their Brides

Should teenagers, who have fought for Islamic State in Syria, be allowed to return home?

You would really think that we have enough problems to deal with in Great Britain, what with us leaving the European Union in only 30 days - and still no deal in sight. However, there is another story that keeps hitting the headlines, as it is in many European countries, and that is what to do with the hundreds of young Muslims, who decided to leave Britain to support or fight for the so-called Islamic State, and now want to return home. As the President of the USA, Donald Trump, has decided to withdraw American troops from Syria, he says that we should take the terrorists back and allow them to go on trial in their own countries. Needless to say, many Europeans are against this and fear that the terrorists, or Jihadi brides, may have participated in, or witnessed too many horrific crimes and may plan to carry them out in Europe, if they continue to be a follower of ISIS.