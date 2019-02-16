Pupils against Global Warming

As adults are not getting results when campaigning against climate change - our children are taking over.

Maybe Donald Trump does this - but we can no longer deny that climate change is real and has to be tackled before it is too late. Only last month, temperatures fell to almost -50C degrees in some parts of America, caused by the polar vortex, and Niagara Falls froze on the American side. Whereas, Australians suffered in temperatures of up to plus 50C - followed by the worst floods the country had ever seen. My son is touring around South America at the moment and happened to be in one of the driest places on earth, the Atacama Desert, when floods activated a waterfall which flooded the desert and nearby towns. When we saw the footage on the BBC, we were naturally very worried - some people lost their lives and homes. Fortunately, Oliver is fine and even helped to organise a charity gig to raise money for the victims. Finally, nearer to home, what about the meters of snow we have been experiencing here in Austria? Is this climate change and is anyone doing anything about it? Well yes, our children!