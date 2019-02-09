Living in a Touristy Place . . .

When you live in such a beautiful place, you have to share it with others.

It was well over ten years ago that my husband and I decided to tour around Cornwall and Devon, and it was a real treat - just like in the Rosamunde Pilcher films. I know the region very well as I had spent many childhood holidays there, and I have been there many times since. We were lucky enough to have wonderful weather, which is not always guaranteed in England. We drove from one small, quaint Cornish village to another - marvelling at the incredible coastal scenery as the road wound through country lanes. Well, I marvelled and my husband had to concentrate on the roads as many of them were only wide enough for one car. Of course, the advantage of that is you don't have to keep reminding yourself to stay on the left-hand side, as it was only possible to drive down the middle of the road. We first drove along the north coast, which is on the Celtic Sea and is very exposed to wind and weather. Here the nature is very wild and the beaches of fine golden sand, in places like Newquay, Perranporth and St. Ives, attract many tourists.