The Amazing Story of Wim Hof

The more we realise that medicine cannot cure everything, the more we turn to alternative remedies.

You have probably never heard of Wim Hof and neither had I, until I caught a really bad cold last week. It was the sort of cold when you wake up in the morning and your muscles are aching so much, that you feel as though you must have run a marathon the day before, and you have such a sore throat that every time you swallow, you feel as though you have glass shards in your throat. It is hardly surprising that I caught this cold or flu virus, as my husband had had it the week before and it is very contagious. Now other people just accept that they have caught a virus and that's it, but not me. I always want to trace it back to the selfish person who had either coughed or sneezed into their hand and then touched a door handle, where the virus can live for up to a week. It would be so easy to contain this virus, if people followed a few simple rules - like washing their hands constantly in hot water or using fresh tissues, to avoid spreading it.