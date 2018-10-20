Living in Paradise . . .

Alexander von Humboldt said that Salzburg was one of the most beautiful cities in the world. I couldn't agree more.

The main problem I have living here in Salzburg is that it is sometimes so difficult to go away - especially when the weather is as gorgeous as it has been for the last few weeks. I mean, we have everything right on our doorstep, without having to sit on a plane for hours; eat a lot of food we don't particularly like and sleep in a bed that we are just not used to. The city of Salzburg is a unique cultural city with plenty of shops, excellent restaurants and charming cafes, where I never get the feeling that I am being ripped off. The incredible lakes and mountains are within easy reach and, for those of us who love cycling, there are hundreds of kilometres of cycle tracks where we don't have to risk our lives by cycling in and out of traffic. We seem to have had such amazing weather since the end of April and I, for one, am certainly not complaining. In my opinion, the weather could stay like this until a few days before Christmas, snow for the Christmas holidays and then go back to being sunny every day. But, of course, this is not going to happen and would be very unfair for those who love the skiing season.